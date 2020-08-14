Delhi riots: Court allows accused to appear for DU's Open Book Examination through jail

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday allowed an accused in a murder case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February to appear through jail for the Open Book Examination conducted by the Delhi University.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav directed the Superintendent of Mandoli Jail to facilitate Aman Kashyap to appear for his Open Book Examination (OBE) on August 14.

The court, however, dismissed his interim bail application after the prison authorities opposed it on the ground that the examination can be facilitated through the jail.

"The applicant (Kashyap) in the case is an accused of commission of murder of one Monis. The Superintendent Jail Concerned is directed to facilitate the applicant in appearing in the examination through jail," the court said in its order.

Delhi University is conducting Open Book Examination online for final year undergraduate courses from August 10 with a slew of directions.

In his interim bail application, Kashyap told the court that he was pursuing a course in Bachelor of Arts in International History from School of Open Learning under the Delhi University.

Kashyap (22) was a final year student at the college and is currently in judicial custody in the murder case of one Monis in Brijpuri area.

According to the prosecution, on February 25 Monis was returning back from his father's home and was carrying sweets and when he reached the Yamuna Vihar bus stand he found that riots had erupted in the area.

He was allegedly caught by a mob, beaten severely due to which he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police had said.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.