Fraternity condemns attack on journalists in Delhi, calls incident a 'setback to press freedom'

NEW DELHI: Journalists of a magazine who were assaulted in north Delhi while reporting on Wednesday said the incident happened in presence of police personnel at a media interaction on Thursday. The journalists said the Delhi Police had still not registered an FIR.

Another journalist in the team who was sexually assaulted described the incdent as “the most traumatising experience of my life”.



“The incident with the magazine staff tells you what is happening in the country in general and what has happened to the police. What we have seen today is a virtual collapse of law — we have lynch mobs who roam the streets. They beat up people from the minority community and people who speak against the government. This lynch mob is also on social media,” said advocate Prashant Bhushan.



Writer Arundhati Roy said, “This incident happened in Delhi...think of what is happening in small towns. Journalists or anybody, we are in a situation today where everyone is vulnerable. As this hate-fuelled ideology tightens its grip on every individual. there will be self-destruction.” A statement was put out by the Network of Women in Media (NWMI) as well condeming the attack.



“The physical attack on the three journalists and the sexual harassment and of the woman journalist, while reporting, are serious assaults and represent a setback to press freedom,” statement said.

FIR yet to be lodged



The attack took place on Wednesday at Subhash Mohalla Delhi’s North Ghonda area when the three journalists were out reporting. According to multiple sources, the Delhi Police is yet to register an FIR regarding the matter.