Government signs MoU to create safer roads for Delhiites

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to eradicate road accidents and create safe mobility for commuters, Delhi Transport Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bloomberg Philanthropies on Thursday.

Under this initiative, the Delhi Government will be supported by the world’s leading experts in road safety and will receive technical assistance to conduct various periodic road user behaviour observational surveys and training for staff regarding road safety from relevant agencies.

“Less than a week after notifying Electric Vehicle Policy, we are taking the next big step to ensure safe mobility in the capital. By signing this MOU and joining the Global Road Safety Initiative by Bloomberg Philanthropies, we partner with the world’s leading organisations in improving road safety. The Delhi Government, global road safety experts and Delhiites, together will now ensure no more lives are lost on Delhi roads,” said Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister.

“We are delighted to welcome Delhi as one of the 30 cities that will participate in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, a network committed to reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents,” said Kelly Larson, Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The cities partaking in the initiative will work on road safety strategies such as enforcing laws on speeding, drunken driving, motorcycle helmets, and seat-belt, designing and building safer roads and transportation systems.