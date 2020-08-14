If squeaky clean why 'threatened' by reconstitution of grievance redressal committee: HC asks DU

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi University why it felt "threatened" by the judicial order reconstituting its Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) by adding two lawyers and a retired high court judge and dropping two academicians if everything was "squeaky clean".

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that DU appeared less concerned about impinging of its integrity as claimed in its plea challenging the August 7 order reconstituting the GRC, and more worried that outsiders were part of the committee.

"If you (DU) are so squeaky clean, then why are you feeling so threatened? Why are you taking it personally? The committee would only be looking into grievances of the students," the court said during the hearing of the university's appeal against the August 7 order of a single judge.

The varsity contended that the reconstituting of its GRC reflects poorly on its reputation and that of the committee's earlier members.

It urged the bench to allow it to perform its functions without any outside interference or someone else coming in to do its job.

The varsity also suggested that the earlier four-member committee be retained and it can be headed by a retired high court judge.

However, the bench declined to accept the suggestion.

It, instead, suggested an alternative -- that one of the dropped members can be made part of the reconstituted GRC turning it into a six-member body with the chairperson, who will be a retired HC judge, having the casting vote -- which was accepted by DU.

Thereafter, the bench included professor S C Rai, who was earlier dropped from the GRC, as the sixth member of the committee and directed that it will be functional from Friday.

The court said numbers of all the members of the committee be furnished to the chairperson and directed that the GRC will assemble virtually for its meeting on August 17 or as directed by the chairperson.

Only to this extent, the bench modified the August 7 order of the single judge who had reconstituted the GRC as a five-member body headed by an HC judge.

The bench, in its order, also clarified that the reconstitution of the GRC neither impinges on the integrity of the appellant-university nor does it intrude on its authority.

"In fact, selecting members of the committee who are not a part of the University, but have sufficient experience at hand, would only add to its stature and endorse the impartiality of the process more so when it is headed by a retired judge of the High Court," the court said.

It also said that the aforesaid order has been passed "only to allay the apprehensions of the appellant-university that any aspersion has been cast on its integrity merely because the single judge reconstituted the committee.

"The entire purpose of adding external members to the committee appears to be to make it independent and pellucid, which can hardly be faulted," the bench said while disposing of the appeal by the varsity.

Meanwhile, in related proceedings before the single judge on an application by the GRC, claiming that the varsity was not cooperating with its functioning, DU officials assured Justice Prathiba M Singh that the committee would be functioning as per her order of August 7.

In view of the assurance given by DU, Justice Singh disposed of the application moved by GRC.

The August 7 order had come on a plea by Anupam and others challenging the university's decision to hold online Open Book Examination (OBE), as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses.

The exams commenced from August 10 and are scheduled to go on till August 31.

The students who will be left out of online OBE will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September, DU had told the court earlier.

The single judge had also reconstituted the five-member grievance redressal committee under the aegis of retired Justice Prathiba Rani for dealing with all the grievances of students and had said that the panel will function till OBE continues and the students' complaints need to be addressed within five days.