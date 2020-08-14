STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

If squeaky clean why 'threatened' by reconstitution of grievance redressal committee: HC asks DU

The varsity contended that the reconstituting of its GRC reflects poorly on its reputation and that of the committee's earlier members.

Published: 14th August 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi University why it felt "threatened" by the judicial order reconstituting its Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) by adding two lawyers and a retired high court judge and dropping two academicians if everything was "squeaky clean".

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that DU appeared less concerned about impinging of its integrity as claimed in its plea challenging the August 7 order reconstituting the GRC, and more worried that outsiders were part of the committee.

"If you (DU) are so squeaky clean, then why are you feeling so threatened? Why are you taking it personally? The committee would only be looking into grievances of the students," the court said during the hearing of the university's appeal against the August 7 order of a single judge.

The varsity contended that the reconstituting of its GRC reflects poorly on its reputation and that of the committee's earlier members.

It urged the bench to allow it to perform its functions without any outside interference or someone else coming in to do its job.

The varsity also suggested that the earlier four-member committee be retained and it can be headed by a retired high court judge.

However, the bench declined to accept the suggestion.

It, instead, suggested an alternative -- that one of the dropped members can be made part of the reconstituted GRC turning it into a six-member body with the chairperson, who will be a retired HC judge, having the casting vote -- which was accepted by DU.

Thereafter, the bench included professor S C Rai, who was earlier dropped from the GRC, as the sixth member of the committee and directed that it will be functional from Friday.

The court said numbers of all the members of the committee be furnished to the chairperson and directed that the GRC will assemble virtually for its meeting on August 17 or as directed by the chairperson.

Only to this extent, the bench modified the August 7 order of the single judge who had reconstituted the GRC as a five-member body headed by an HC judge.

The bench, in its order, also clarified that the reconstitution of the GRC neither impinges on the integrity of the appellant-university nor does it intrude on its authority.

"In fact, selecting members of the committee who are not a part of the University, but have sufficient experience at hand, would only add to its stature and endorse the impartiality of the process more so when it is headed by a retired judge of the High Court," the court said.

It also said that the aforesaid order has been passed "only to allay the apprehensions of the appellant-university that any aspersion has been cast on its integrity merely because the single judge reconstituted the committee.

"The entire purpose of adding external members to the committee appears to be to make it independent and pellucid, which can hardly be faulted," the bench said while disposing of the appeal by the varsity.

Meanwhile, in related proceedings before the single judge on an application by the GRC, claiming that the varsity was not cooperating with its functioning, DU officials assured Justice Prathiba M Singh that the committee would be functioning as per her order of August 7.

In view of the assurance given by DU, Justice Singh disposed of the application moved by GRC.

The August 7 order had come on a plea by Anupam and others challenging the university's decision to hold online Open Book Examination (OBE), as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses.

The exams commenced from August 10 and are scheduled to go on till August 31.

The students who will be left out of online OBE will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September, DU had told the court earlier.

The single judge had also reconstituted the five-member grievance redressal committee under the aegis of retired Justice Prathiba Rani for dealing with all the grievances of students and had said that the panel will function till OBE continues and the students' complaints need to be addressed within five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Grievance Redressal Committee Delhi high court Hima Kohli
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp