Two-and-a-half month old girl sold by father, recovered by DCW and Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) with the help of the Delhi Police on Thursday rescued a two-and-a-half-month old baby girl, who was sold multiple times by her father. An FIR has been registered and about four people have been arrested so far.

According to police, the father, identified as Amanpreet, has two other children, both of whom are physically handicapped. To gather money for their medication and other expenses, he sold his third child.

“Today, a matter was reported at the Burari Police Station regarding the trafficking of a two-and-a-half-month old girl child. Upon further enquiry, it was found that Amanpreet had sold his daughter for Rs 40,000...The child was given to Manisha who further sold the baby to Sanjay Mittal as they wanted a girl child. Mittal paid Rs 80,000 to Manisha for the child. The transaction was done through two women, Deepa and Manju. Manju is Sanjay Mittal’s neighbour,” said Delhi Police.

Police conducted raids across multiple areas and finally recovered the child from Hauz Qazi area.

Four of the accused have been arrested while Deepa is still absconding. Further investigation is on.

“The work of Delhi Police on this case is commendable and I thank them for the same,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.