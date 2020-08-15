STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA e-services for conversion, time extension of properties launched

These two new services are under the computerised inhouse project Interactive Disposal of Land Information System (IDLI) system prepared by the Land Disposal Department (LDD) the body.

Online applications

The page can be accessed from DDA's website www.dda.org.in under 'Online Public Service' Section.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched e-Conversion (Online System for conversion from leasehold to freehold of plotted properties) and e-EOT (Online application for Extension of Time in plotted properties) services to enable owners to submit their applications online.

These two new services are under the computerised inhouse project Interactive Disposal of Land Information System (IDLI) system prepared by the Land Disposal Department (LDD) the body. A senior official of the DDA said that the new arrangement aims to reduce the time for processing of applications, bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability.

“All these services can be availed through single username and password and no offline application for conversion and EOT (extension of time) of plotted properties will be entertained from September,” he said. Speaking about the initiative, DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain, “Our goal is to bring in the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ease of living to the general public and a drive towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.” To apply for online conversion application, applicant has to register with DDA Public Services Portal of LDD.

The page can be accessed from DDA’s website www.dda.org.in under ‘Online Public Service’ Section. An OTP (One Time password) will be sent on the registered email id and mobile number of the applicant. After that, applicant will fill applicant/s details, relation with the allottee, property detail, uploading of scanned copy of requisite documents and making online payment of initially conversion charges or processing fee.

A registration ID of ‘e-Conversion’ and ‘E-EOT’ will be sent via an auto generated email for future reference. The applicant will get alerts regularly. The authority will soon put other services on this platform to minimise physical appearance of people in its office. “We are planning to put other service online soon. We have undertaken a comprehensive project for computerisation and e-enabling of its services, which it plans to complete within this financial year. The Bhoomi and Aawas System --from registration to letter of demand and possession--, digitization of layout plans, vacant land monitoring through Remote Sensing System will be part of the system,” said a senior official of the DDA.

How To Apply for e-Coversion, e-EOT

  • Applicant has to register with DDA Public Services Portal of LDD
  • Visit page at DDA’s website www.dda.org.in under ‘Online Public Service’
  • OTP will be sent on applicant’s registered email id, mobile no.
