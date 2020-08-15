Independence Day special invitees: Delhi CM to honour these seven corona warriors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Before his posting at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated Covid facility, Dr Hirdesh Kumar was on duty at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where he would examine 60-70 patients every day during the initial days of pandemic. He was to determine whether a patient needed to undergo a coronavirus test or not.

If someone tested positive, he would counsel the family and the infected person. Later, he was made in-charge of testing clinic in the RGSSH, where, once, he was on duty for 48 hours. Dr Hirdesh Kumar is among seven ‘corona warriors’ who will be honoured by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Saturday during the Independence Day celebrations for their exemplary services during the pandemic.

The other special invitees are Rajeev Singh Parihar, additional district magistrate (ADM) central district, Sonu, an nursing staff at Lok Nayak Hospital, Pradeep Chauhan, a Delhi Police constable, Tej Bahadur, CATS ambulance driver from Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Dina Nath Yadav, civil defence volunteer, and Ashok Kumar, a sanitation worker with South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Owing to the pandemic, the government is not holding a mega cultural event on August 15 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

A small function is planned with 100 distinguished guests at the Delhi secretariat. Narrating his experience of handling corona patients, Sonu said that he was posted at a ward, which used to receive 30- 35 patients every day. He said, “I myself tested positive on May 31. I was under home quarantine for around 17 days.

But that did not stop me from serving people and I was back on duty after immediately after recovery.” Another corona warrior, Bahadur, didn’t leave a pregnant Covid positive patient despite his personal protective equipment (PPE) got damaged. “The blood flow in her body was very low and her condition was very serious. The doctor advised her to shift to a private hospital. While lifting the woman, my PPE kit got torn and I feared that he would also be infected with Corona. But I am healthy and I am continuing my duty,” he said.