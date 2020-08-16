STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No idol immersion, community celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi: Delhi pollution body

Idol immersion in the Yamuna was banned following an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2015.

Published: 16th August 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

An idol of the lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi in New Delhi.

An idol of the lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has prohibited idol immersion in public places, large congregations and community celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Community celebrations are not permitted as large gatherings are not allowed under the guidelines issued by the Delhi government in view of the pandemic, according to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official.

Idol immersion in the Yamuna was banned following an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2015.

Last year, the Delhi government had created aritifical ponds at public places for people to immerse idols.

This too, cannot be done this year as large gatherings will increase the risk of virus transmission, the official said.

According to the DPCC, idol immersion will not be allowed during the upcoming festival in the Yamuna or any other water body, public place, ponds or ghats.

A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the violators, it said.

The pollution control body has asked residents to perform the idol immersion ritual in a bucket or container inside their home.

According to the 'Unlock 3' guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, "religious functions and other large congregations such as Ganesh Pooja and immersion procession are not permitted" and the same should be ensured, the DPCC directed municipal corporations and district magistrates.

It has asked idol makers and sellers to use natural material "as described in the holy scripts" -- such as traditional clay -- to make idols.

The use of baked clay and plaster of paris is prohibited, it said.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Delhi Pollution Control Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp