STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decision to not resume Parliament against our tradition: Delhi HC Justice Shah

He added the idea of a ‘free media’ was also under attack. There has been an attempt to destroy the institutions of India, he added.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The decision to not resume Parliament is against the tradition of India where it has been in session in times of crises like wars and terror attacks, said former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah. He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Janta Parliament’ — a series of online sessions on a range of themes organised by several civil society organisations and people’s campaigns.

The functioning of Parliament ensures the accountability of the representatives to the people, he said. “Contrast this with how other jurisdictions have been operating in this time of crisis: the United Kingdom, Canada, European Parliament, have all made procedural changes that enable holding hybrid or complete virtual sessions of parliament, with some members being physically present in the house, and others participating through video conference,” said Shah.

He added the idea of a ‘free media’ was also under attack. There has been an attempt to destroy the institutions of India, he added. “With Parliament already so weakened, the Supreme Court would have been the next best space to discuss the Kashmir trifurcation, the constitutional validity of the CAA, suppression and criminalisation of protests against this law...

Sadly, most are ignored,” he added. Speaking at the virtual event, Jignesh Mewani, MLA, said, “Many questions were and are emerging due to the pandemic and we have no forum to demand timely explanations from the governance.” Pointing out how the new form of online education has left tribal children out of the educational system, activist Soni Sori said this was one of the ‘worst fallouts’ of the pandemic. Despite human rights violations continuing amid the pandemic, little can be done to raise questions, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi chief justice AP Shah Parliament house
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp