Delhi to get fifth metro bridge over Yamuna

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday began the preliminary work of the fifth Metro bridge over river Yamuna, which is coming up on the Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor of Phase IV. The bridge will come up between the existing Wazirabad and the Signature Bridge.

The 560-metre long bridge will cross the river Yamuna at about 385m downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213m upstream of existing Signature Bridge, said a senior DMRC official. Currently, there are four bridges built over the river by the DMRC.

The upcoming bridge will further connect the Soorghat and Sonia Vihar Metro Station of the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor. According to DMRC, this will be the first-ever Metro bridge over the Yamuna to be built using the Cantilever construction method. “A Cantilever is a rigid structural element which extends horizontally and is supported at only one end.

Typically it extends from a flat, vertical surface such as a wall or pier, to which it must be firmly attached,” said Anuj Dayal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, adding, “Cantilever construction allows overhanging structures without additional support. Employment of this technology will make the bridge look aesthetically better.” Delhi Metro further said that the senior engineers finalised the designs of the bridge using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ technology.

“All mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies have been obtained for the construction of the bridge. DMRC is committed to fulfilling the conditions given by Principal Committee on the Yamuna for construction of the bridge,” said the DMRC.