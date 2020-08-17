STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel to summon Facebook officials

The committee, formed after the riots in Northeast Delhi, is chaired by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

Facebook

Facebook (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly’s ‘Peace and Harmony’ committee will ask Facebook officials to appear before it for an investigation into complaints of ‘inflammatory and hateful’ contents on the social media platform. The committee, formed after the riots in Northeast Delhi, is chaired by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. The committee will also summon the public policy director of Facebook India Ankhi Das.

“The committee in order to discern the veracity of complainants and allegations set out in the complaint shall be sending notice/summons for appearance to the concerned officials of Facebook and more importantly, Ms Ankhi Das, in due course to ensure their presence before the committee for participating in the relevant proceedings,” it said.

The committee said that it has received multiple complaints underscoring the alleged “instances of intentional and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform namely ‘Facebook’ to enforce its policies against inflammatory and hateful contents”.

“We have received complaints which allege that Facebook is providing a platform for essentially breeding communal discord as a result of which the committee of Peace and Harmony evaluated the complaints and has come to the conclusion that immediate cognisance is required to be taken, ” said Chadha.

“One of the complaints said that Facebook officials turned a blind eye to hate speech and communal hatred mongers” said the committee.

