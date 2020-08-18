STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to set up oxygen test centres in villages: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In such cases, their oxygen levels must be measured so that if their oxygen levels are lower than 95, they can be immediately transferred to hospitals.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be going to villages with oxygen testing machines to save as many lives as possible from the clutches of COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with the state convenors of the AAP through a joint video call, to discuss the setting up of Oxygen Testing Centres in villages across the country to help coronavirus patients. He also said there is a need for ‘Oxi Mitras’ in every village and the state booths will take the responsibility of setting up Oxygen Testing Centres.

“We will assign one person in each area or village with the duty of checking the oxygen levels of the citizens residing in those areas. These volunteers will also put up a board of Oxygen Testing Centres on their houses, for people to come and check their oxygen levels. They will also distribute pamphlets to the people. If a person is suffering from the symptoms of corona, they must go to the government Covid testing centres to get themselves tested. But in some states, testing results take time. In such cases, their oxygen levels must be measured so that if their oxygen levels are lower than 95, they can be immediately transferred to hospitals. This way, we will be able to save more and more lives,” said Kejriwal.

“It will be easier to set up the oxygen testing centres in villages where Aam Aadmi Party volunteers are working. But, the district in-charges or the constituency in-charges will personally have to visit every village and talk to the people. We need ‘Oxi Mitras’ in every village and at state booths who will take the responsibility of setting up Oxygen Testing Centres, “ the Chief Minister added.

