STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Best minds in photography converge

Led by established names in cinematography and camerawork, the primary aim of the webinar is to allow participation of like-minded enthusiasts and the cognoscenti alike.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Waswo X Waswo’s Work in Talk -The Observationist in a Stolen Garden

Waswo X Waswo’s Work in Talk -The Observationist in a Stolen Garden

By Express News Service

Photographers Dinesh Khanna, Waswo X Waswo, Aditya Arya, Akash Das, Hemant Chaturvedi, Ajay Rajgarhia and Paul Halliday, Alka Pandey are few of the renowned photographers participating in a month-long webinar series organised by Chitra Sanstha Foundation.

The non-profit organisation for photography began the series on August 16, and will highlight iconic photographs mixed with issues and logistical challenges in photography and its related areas of work.

Udit Kulshreshtha, Co-Founder, Chitra Sanstha Foundation, who is also spearheading the initiative, said, “This is our meagre attempt to bring together some of the best minds of this creative field. More so, in these difficult times of the global pandemic.”

Led by established names in cinematography and camerawork, the primary aim of the webinar is to allow participation of like-minded enthusiasts and the cognoscenti alike.

Additionally, an exhibition will display their finest works for the entire duration of the webinar.

“I am really proud that the photography industry is rallying together to keep visual artists and photographers motivated during the lockdown, as everyone we approached gave their instant nod to such an initiative,” added Kulshreshtha, an independent portrait photographer and features photojournalist. He is known for his work on Indian culture and land-based conflict geography projects in the under reported North Eastern geography of India.

The webinar attempts to foster stronger ties between professionals and serve as a bridge between them – some of whom are doyens – and authorities, and other communities of professional and amateur photographers to build greater interaction as also give them an opportunity to have professional guidance on photography from leading photographers.

Price: Free
To register visit: www.chitr.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Waswo X Waswo Chitra Sanstha Foundation
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp