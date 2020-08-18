Best minds in photography converge

By Express News Service

Photographers Dinesh Khanna, Waswo X Waswo, Aditya Arya, Akash Das, Hemant Chaturvedi, Ajay Rajgarhia and Paul Halliday, Alka Pandey are few of the renowned photographers participating in a month-long webinar series organised by Chitra Sanstha Foundation.

The non-profit organisation for photography began the series on August 16, and will highlight iconic photographs mixed with issues and logistical challenges in photography and its related areas of work.

Udit Kulshreshtha, Co-Founder, Chitra Sanstha Foundation, who is also spearheading the initiative, said, “This is our meagre attempt to bring together some of the best minds of this creative field. More so, in these difficult times of the global pandemic.”

Led by established names in cinematography and camerawork, the primary aim of the webinar is to allow participation of like-minded enthusiasts and the cognoscenti alike.

Additionally, an exhibition will display their finest works for the entire duration of the webinar.

“I am really proud that the photography industry is rallying together to keep visual artists and photographers motivated during the lockdown, as everyone we approached gave their instant nod to such an initiative,” added Kulshreshtha, an independent portrait photographer and features photojournalist. He is known for his work on Indian culture and land-based conflict geography projects in the under reported North Eastern geography of India.

The webinar attempts to foster stronger ties between professionals and serve as a bridge between them – some of whom are doyens – and authorities, and other communities of professional and amateur photographers to build greater interaction as also give them an opportunity to have professional guidance on photography from leading photographers.

Price: Free

To register visit: www.chitr.org