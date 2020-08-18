STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University: UG hostel for girls asks residents to vacate rooms

The notice, issued by provost Rita Kakkar, said the students should vacate the hostel and take their belongings with them immediately.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Undergraduate Hostel for Girls on Monday asked students to vacate the hostel immediately, saying it does not have funds to pay the housekeepers and staff. The notice also said that the whitewashing of the building is also to be conducted.

The notice, issued by provost Rita Kakkar, said the students should vacate the hostel and take their belongings with them immediately. After that, the students will be charged Rs  1000 per month or Rs  40 per day as a charge to keep their belongings.

“All of us left the city in an emergency amid lockdown following the varsity’s direction in March. The hostel accommodates students from various parts of the country. How is it possible for a student to travel 2000km amid this pandemic?” asked a resident on the condition of anonymity. The total strength of the hostel is around 600. The hostel charges are around Rs  84000 per student excluding security money.

The hostel provost in another notice said, “We are not demanding anything extra but only some adjustment in the amount to be refunded depending on how long you keep the hostel room. Thankfully, you were able to leave the hostel safely but we have to pay salaries to the staff during the lockdown.

“Security and housekeeping staff had to be retained and electricity bills also need to be paid. Some skeletal staff is required to maintain security and housekeeping to ensure that your belongings are safe,” the notice said.

