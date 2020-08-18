Exams only way to judge merit: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to cancel crucial competitive tests for admission into engineering and medical colleges, senior officials in the Union education ministry ruled out any reconsideration on these examinations.

The officials said the examinations would have to be organised as per the plan as “there is no alternative way of evaluating the merit of students for the high-stake examinations.”

The government has decided that JEE (Main) will be held between September 1 and 6 while the NEET is scheduled for September 13.

It has also been announced that the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of technology, JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27.

A large number of students, guardians, students’ organisations and some politicians have demanded that these admission tests this year be cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as any gathering of students may put them at risk of getting infected.

Officials, however, said there was no “question of paying attention to these demands”. “We are going ahead with the examination as per the schedule announced earlier and there is no question of rethinking,” Vineet Joshi, director, National Testing Agency told this newspaper. He added that necessary precautions will be ensured to safeguard the students.

“The JEE (Main) is already staggered over a week and the number of centres for NEET are much more in order to avoid a major crowd of students and to ensure that social distancing norms are followed,” he said.

The NTA, under the education ministry’s higher education department, is responsible for conducting JEE (Main) and NEET while JEE (Advanced) is set to be organised by IIT, Delhi this year. These exams are usually held in April and May.

Another official in the ministry maintained that these tests define the careers and lives of lakhs of students and their competence and performance was key to decide whether and in which institutions can they pursue the highly sought-after technical courses.

This year, as the CBSE cancelled the some class XII papers, which could not be held due to nationwide lockdown, scoring students on the basis of their performance in previous papers, IITs and NITs have decided to not to count their performance in the boards.

“In such a scenario holding of the admission tests is even more crucial,” the official said.