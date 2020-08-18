STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open Book Exams: Delhi University to begin online evaluation of answer sheets

The colleges should make necessary arrangements if examiners wish to evaluate answer sheets in the college.

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University will evaluate the answer sheets of the Open Book Exams (OBE) in digital mode. The OBE for the final year started on August 10 and will continue till August 31.

“The University is going to start the evaluation of scanned answer scripts for the OBE soon. The scanned images or photos of answer sheets as uploaded by the students on the portal or submitted through e-mail shall be evaluated in electronic or digital mode by the respective subject teachers,” Vinay Gupta, Dean Examinations said.

The examiners and teachers will be provided access to the portal. The colleges should make necessary arrangements if examiners wish to evaluate answer sheets in the college.

“The examiners after evaluation shall submit their response/award on the portal to be recorded for result compilation,” said Gupta.
However, some teachers expressed concerns about the process of evaluating the answer sheets online.

“There is a fair possibility that there would be swapping of pages while scanning and uploading. So teachers would have to be careful in connecting all those pages. While scanning, some pages may be blurred and it would be more difficult to connect to the next page and hence the continuity of the answer would be lost,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, a teacher at DU’s Rajdhani College.

No. of papers submitted on OBE portal

The numbers of papers attempted by regular, NCWEB and SOL students on the OBE portal are 2,07,064 and 3,35,382 while the number of answer sheets submitted are 1,81,539 and 2,72,673 respectively.

