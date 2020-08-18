STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar: Delhi HC to Tihar

Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had approached the High Court seeking eight-week parole for multiple health issues.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim.

Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had approached the High Court seeking eight-week parole for multiple health issues.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued the directions after it was informed that Atul Singh Sengar had been diagnosed with oral cancer and requires extensive treatment, and disposed of the convict's plea seeking parole.

A trial court had, on March 13, 2020, sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment in a case related to the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. The rape victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was probing the case, had charge-sheeted Senger and others on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

