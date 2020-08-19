STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'4.6 lakh people evicted in 2017-18 are yet to be resettled’

Over 1 lakh people were evicted and over 22,000 houses demolished across the rural and urban areas in India last year, HLRN said.

Published: 19th August 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 1 lakh people were evicted and over 22,000 houses demolished across the rural and urban areas in India last year, the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) said on Tuesday.

These, however, are only conservative estimates, it said in a report. During the pandemic, there were at least 45 evictions and at least 20,000 people were evicted in Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka. 

4.6 lakh people evicted in 2017-18 were not resettled and live in inadequate conditions, it said, adding that children, women, persons with disabilities, older persons, Dalits, and other marginalised groups have suffered disproportionately from the loss of their homes.

Between 2017 to 2019, over 2.6 lakh people were evicted due to slum clearance, encroachment removal, over 96,000 people for environmental projects, forest protection, 38,600 for disaster management, over 1.5 lakh for infra projects, 41,500 for highway, road construction and expansion, 46,400 for state housing projects, and over 22,000 for smart cities mission and projects.

“It is a cause of great concern that the planned dispossession and state-induced impoverishment of nearly 600,000 people over the last three years is not treated as a human rights emergency in India. There is no official data on evictions, no investigation, and no justice for affected persons,” said Shivani Chaudhry, executive director, HLRN.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HLRN Housing and Land Rights Network
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp