AAP government asks schools to hold online classes against use of Chinese manjha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Arvind Kejriwal government has asked all its schools to conduct online awareness programme regarding the ban on Chinese manjha among the students. Kite flying is a popular sport which catches pace specially in August.

“However, kite flying by using thread made out of plastic, nylon or similar such synthetic material including populary known as ‘Chinese manjha’ or any other thread coated with glass/metallic components causes a lot of injury to human beings and birds which many times turns out to be fatal,” read the circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Besides, the DoE said, such kite-flying threads being non-biodegradable, causes harm to the environment.

“These also sometimes flashover on the power lines and substations thereby causing power interruption to consumers, straining and damaging electrical assets, casing accidents and injuries and loss of life,” said DoE.

The department further directed the teachers and Head of Schools (HoS) to generate awareness among the children about the chinese manjha during the online classes.

“With online classes, we warn students about dangers of using Chinese manjha and ask them to fly kite with only cotton threads,” said a teacher.