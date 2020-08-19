STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow for Ramlilas by following COVID guidelines: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP has said Ramlilas should be allowed in the national capital with all Covid-19 guidelines and precautionary measures.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP has said Ramlilas should be allowed in the national capital with all Covid-19 guidelines and precautionary measures. Many suggestions have been received from people regarding Ramlila and the feeling is that it should be staged despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

“Ramlila could be staged with smaller gatherings and shorter duration, besides following the government guidelines and other precautionary measures regarding corona pandemic,” Gupta said.

Traditional Ramlilas of Delhi, depicting the Ramayan stories associated with Lord Rama, are an annual affair before Dussehra festival and are hugely popular in the city. Dignitaries like the prime minister, Union ministers and other prominent politicians had been attending these Ramleelas.

With the pandemic casting a shadow over staging of Ramlilas this year, Gupta discussed the issue with Delhi Prant Sanghchalak of RSS, Kulbhushan Ahuja, on Monday. Giota suggested in view of maintaining proper social distancing and avoid large gatherings, the Ramlilas could be streamed online.

“The staging of Ramlila should not stop, Delhi BJP will discuss the issue at administrative levels as well,” he said. Besides the Delhi BJP president and the RSS functionary,’ office bearers of several prominent Ramlila committes were present in the meeting.

This year, the 74th Independence Day ceremony was organised at the Red Fort with a limited number of people due to the pandemic. In the same way Ramlila should be staged with less number of people, and shorter time duration, he said. 

