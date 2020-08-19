STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fizzy Goblet starts initiative to support girls' education

Every gift box contains a Fizzy Goblet shoe of your choice, a Fizzy Goblet slipper and a tote bag in a special #girlssupportgirls print.

Fizzy Goblet

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Every child has a dream and every dream deserves a chance to live. In an effort to ensure that India’s daughters continue to receive the education they deserve, especially during a pandemic, Fizzy Goblet has joined hands with an NGO called Nanhi Kali. The brand has created a gift box that will be launched for sale on www.fizzygoblet.com.

“The world around us has changed dramatically at an unprecedented scale. We know that school closures, particularly in the economically weaker sections of society due to crises like these, can significantly increase the dropout rates amongst girls. While boys are likely to get back to school, some girls may never return because they are forced to work, take up caregiving responsibilities or worse, marry early. That’s why we have come up with a concept, 1 Gift Box for 1 Girl for 1 year’s education,” adds Fizzy Goblet’s founder Laksheeta Govil.

Each of this limited-edition gift box is priced at Rs 3,990, which is equal to the cost of educating a girl child for a year. Every gift box contains a Fizzy Goblet shoe of your choice, a Fizzy Goblet slipper and a tote bag in a special #girlssupportgirls print.

About the initiative, she says, “The education of a child, especially a girl child is the first major step towards real change in India. I have always believed in Nanhi Kali and associated with them personally throughout the years, but with the impact of COVID, supporting their cause now is more important than ever before.”

Collaboration for a cause

Fizzy Goblet has joined hands with NGO called Nanhi Kali to created a gift box soon to be launched for
sale on www.fizzygoblet.com

