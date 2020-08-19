Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi but gyms to remain shut for now

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hotels and weekly markets will reopen in the city after nearly five months of lockdown, offering relief to scores of hotel and guest house owners whose source of livelihood had got affected since late March. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, took this decision after a meeting on Wednesday.

While there were conditions attached to the reopening of hotels, the weekly markets have been allowed to open only on a trial basis. But gymnasiums will continue to remain closed. There are around 5,500 gyms in the national capital providing employment to thousands.

The hotels have been allowed to open with room service facilities, according to officials. The guidelines issued by the central government of disinfection and social distancing will be followed.

As for restaurants and bars inside the hotels, a decision is awaited till the formal notification is issued by the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had favoured reopening of the hotels as they contribute around 8 percent to the local economy.

“Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened. At the same time, weekly markets will be opened on a trial basis. In the meantime, everyone must exercise precautions and follow social distancing,” Kejriwal said. Welcoming the decision, Sandeep Khandelwal, the chairman of the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners’ Association, said it had come as a “ray of life given to us by the Chief Minister.”

“It is a very commendable step. It is a step to provide livelihood and employment opportunities. The move will also make migrant workers happy,” he said.

“This is a very welcome step of the government to allow opening of hotels and guest houses. We are preparing our staff and soon will start operation,” said Jagpreet Arora, president of the Karol Bagh Hotels Association.