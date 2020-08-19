STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi but gyms to remain shut for now

While there were conditions attached to the reopening of hotels, the weekly markets have been allowed to open only on a trial basis.

Published: 19th August 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gym

For representational purposes (Photo | Agencies)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hotels and weekly markets will reopen in the city after nearly five months of lockdown, offering relief to scores of hotel and guest house owners whose source of livelihood had got affected since late March. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, took this decision after a meeting on Wednesday.

While there were conditions attached to the reopening of hotels, the weekly markets have been allowed to open only on a trial basis. But gymnasiums will continue to remain closed. There are around 5,500 gyms in the national capital providing employment to thousands.

The hotels have been allowed to open with room service facilities, according to officials. The guidelines issued by the central government of disinfection and social distancing will be followed.

As for restaurants and bars inside the hotels, a decision is awaited till the formal notification is issued by the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had favoured reopening of the hotels as they contribute around 8 percent to the local economy.

“Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened. At the same time, weekly markets will be opened on a trial basis. In the meantime, everyone must exercise precautions and follow social distancing,” Kejriwal said. Welcoming the decision, Sandeep Khandelwal, the chairman of the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners’ Association, said it had come as a “ray of life given to us by the Chief Minister.”

“It is a very commendable step. It is a step to provide livelihood and employment opportunities. The move will also make migrant workers happy,” he said.

“This is a very welcome step of the government to allow opening of hotels and guest houses. We are preparing our staff and soon will start operation,” said Jagpreet Arora, president of the Karol Bagh Hotels Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Coronavirus Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp