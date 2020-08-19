STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

L-G Anil Baijal grants age relaxation for appointment of special educators in MCD schools

The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools.

Published: 19th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has granted relaxation of age for the appointment of special educators in the municipal corporation schools, the high court was informed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) told the court that as sought by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the LG has also granted one-time relaxation of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualification to those who had obtained it after the cut-off date but before their appointment.

Besides, the LG has granted age relaxation of 10 years even if they may have become overage for the post of special educator (primary).

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva granted a week’s time to DSSSB to file a status report on the issue and asked the counsel for SDMC to seek further instructions and file a status report. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

During the hearing advocate Avnish Ahlawat, appearing for DSSSB, submitted that it has already finalised the result and forwarded the dossier to SDMC which is at liberty to proceed further in accordance with the result published by the board and the relaxation granted by the LG.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for petitioner NGO Social Jurist, submitted that posts of special educators in Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi were first created 10 years ago pursuant to the high court’s September 16, 2009 decision.

But till date authorities have failed to fill up the vacancies, resulting in denial of right to education to thousands of children with disabilities, he said.

The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools.

The contempt petition was filed following orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1,000 unfilled vacancies of special education teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Central Teacher Eligibility Test Anil Baijal Delhi High Court
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp