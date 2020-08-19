STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online exercise classes for students to help stay fit

Delhi Government is going to be conducting online practical sessions of Zumba, Yoga and aerobics among other physical activities for students.

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to reduce stress and anxiety among students and promote an active lifestyle amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Government is going to be conducting online practical sessions of Zumba, Yoga and aerobics among other physical activities for students.

A YouTube channel —‘ FITNESS SESSIONS DOE, Delhi’ is also being created for the students to access these sessions. The classes will take place every Wednesday and Physical Education teachers will upload the recorded sessions for each level on the channel. Teachers will share the link to the channel for activities through SMS.

“It is a proven fact that participating in physical activity or change in routine helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Aiming at attaining a healthy body and a healthy mind, online practical sessions of Yoga, Aerobics, Zumba etc. are being developed, targeting age groups and levels Viz-Primary, Middle and Secondary levels,” said Dharmendra Singh, Deputy Director of Education (Sports) in a circular issued on Tuesday.

As per officials, these sessions are designed in a way that students can perform them in small spaces without any equipment. The sessions and time duration will differ for students, class wise.

For students of K.G to V Class (Primary), a total of six sessions take place and the total duration will be 20-25 minutes. For students of Class VI to VIII (middle), a total of eight sessions with a duration of 30 to 35 minutes each will be provided. For students of Class IX and X (Secondary), the sessions will be 35 minutes long as well. Activities will range from Aerobics, Yoga, Zumba and Martial Arts among others fro different age groups.

