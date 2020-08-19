STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Six Delhi cops donate plasma, 100 more to follow

Six Delhi police personnel who recovered from coronavirus infection donated plasma at LNJP Hospital on Tuesday.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six Delhi police personnel who recovered from coronavirus infection donated plasma at LNJP Hospital on Tuesday, said officials.

The hospital’s Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said over 100 Delhi policemen have registered to donate convalescent plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

A large number of police personnel contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty and some even lost their lives.

“We organised a plasma donation camp at our hospital today, especially for the members of the police force, many of whom had contacted the coronavirus infection but have recovered,” he said. “Today, six personnel donated their plasma,” Kumar said.

Other personnel will be allowed to donate in batches in coming days. “Everyday we will be having a batch of 5-6 police personnel coming here and if they fulfil all the criteria, they will be able to donate their convalescent plasma,” he added. LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility and the largest run by the Delhi government.

“We had sent a proposal to the city police commissioner to have this plasma donation camp in partnership with the police department. And we are happy to see the response. We also had a separate ward for police personnel when they were getting treated at our hospital,” Kumar said.

Senior police officials said hospitals are facing a shortage of plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients and this initiative will go a long way in meeting the requirement.

Delhi Police personnel who have successfully recovered from Covid-19 can continue to donate plasma as per the norms on a regular basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

51-year-old inspector succumbs to corona

A 51-year-old Delhi Police Inspector died due to novel coronavirus at a city hospital on Tuesday morning. Sanjay Sharma, was posted at the Police Control Room (PCR) in south zone, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp