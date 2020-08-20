AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to inspect work carried out by civic bodies in his area

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure proper implementation of various developmental works in his constituency under MLALAD scheme, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, has decided not to issue satisfaction letters for work done by the Delhi civic bodies until he checks the work condcuted himself.

Bharti, who is a lawmaker from Malviya Nagar constituency, will inspect ongoing projects daily along with RWA members of the area. Bharti said he will also take the opportunity to conduct more physical interactions with locals to identify the specific problems being faced by them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the plan, the inspection would mostly be focused on the work done by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and until satisfied, Bharti has decided not to provide satisfaction letters. According to the law, this letter is necessary from the elected representative of a constituency to get the contractual money released from the treasury of Delhi government.

“Unlike my predecessors or other chosen representatives who used to issue such letters without ascertaining the correctness of the claims on the quality and strict adherence to the work orders, I have decided to inspect the executed work with local residents and RWAs before issuing satisfaction letters,” Bharti said.

Till now the AAP leader has covered areas like Safdarjung Enclave, Arjun Nagar, Humayunpur and Green Park, Jia Sarai, SDA first in C7 block and then in C1 block. Bharti said he will continue inspecting projects till the end of this week. The AAP government has blamed the BJP ruled MCD of ‘rampant corruption’ and of not properly executing their services. A key agenda of the AAP government is to defeat BJP in the next municipal elections.