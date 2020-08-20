Adi Singh: The protein girl

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Express News Service

A few years ago, when Delhi- based national level tennis player Adi Singh went to Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice, France, she was shocked at her sudden increase in stamina during her time there. She experienced this overnight change after consuming the food served there.

“The diet plan included chicken breast, salmon, meat balls, rice, quinoa, beans, beef steaks, pork and other such protein-based foods. After I ate the food, I used to feel more energetic. I could train for longer hours and I was feeling less fatigued. I was shocked at how my body was responding to the intake of nutrients. Since then, I wanted to help children and youngsters alike by addressing their dietary needs,” she says. But Singh faced one big challenge back home. Given India’s cultural landscape, a majority opt for a vegetarian diet.

“So, I researched all about the vegetarian diet and there are easy replacements available for non-vegetarian items. These are lentils, tofu, soya, nuts, beans, and so on.

I have also written a children’s book on vegetarian diet, which was followed by another one that included both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. In fact, my aim is to become a vegan. Many sportspersons, including Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic, are vegans and are on top of their games.”

Cut to April 2018, Singh brought out Proteen, an initiative under which she is fulfilling her dream of equipping youngsters with adequate nutrition.

“I primarily work with NGO Khushi that works for underprivileged children. I spread awareness about the importance of the right diet among various school students. I try to understand a child’s lifestyle, and after this I recommend the right quantity of foods according to their needs. I try to educate them to avoid packaged foods. I work with is 5-15 year olds,” she says.

Singh feels India has a plethora of talent, where a sports person knows all the right moves but cannot run in the field as much as their foreign counterparts can. “In India, only a few make it to the top of their game. It is my dream to see many Indians win top trophies in tennis.

After the COVID-19 is over, I want to actively work towards fundraising and realise my dream.” Singh is passionate towards health needs and has c o m p l e t e d a course on Global Health from University of Southern California in 2019 and aims to study Economics in Global Health further. This 12th class student of Delhi Public School, RK Puram also runs H.A.N.D (Health Advocacy New Delhi) that makes patients aware of their rights.