Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, traders to interact on economy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a ‘Digital Samvaad’ with city traders on Sunday to understand their issues and plan measures to strengthen the economy.

The initiative is being undertaken by Kejriwal to improve the business environment which has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Interested traders can register online by Saturday till 4 pm at http://bit.ly/DigitalSamvaadwithCM and give their suggestions to the CM Kejriwal,” said a statement issued by the government.

Recently, Kejriwal had interacted with various industry associations to discuss challenges being faced by them and discussed measures to revamp the post- Corona economy.

“Several other decisions have already been taken to improve Delhi’s economy such as substantially reducing diesel prices, delinking hotels from COVID hospitals so that they can start functioning normally. The government has allowed street hawkers and weekly bazaars to start operating, notified Electric Vehicle Policy and launched Delhi’s Rozgaar Bazaar to bridge the gap between job-seekers and providers,” said the statement.

“The lockdown has affected the sales and service at markets and shops. Many shops have downsized their staff strength during the lockdown and have been under considerable cost pressure with limited sales and fixed costs. The ‘Digital Samwad’ initiative ensures that all voices of the stakeholders are heard, before any policy initiatives are planned,” said an official.