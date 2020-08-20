Happiness classes help students be better at relationships: Study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum is a successful initiative and has shown improvement in relationships both inside and outside the classrooms, according to a report by The Brookings Institute.

The globally renowned institute conducted the study in partnership with ‘Dream A Dream’, to find out the factors which contribute to happiness, as reflected in the curriculum.

During the research, the team talked to students and teachers to understand the impact of the Happiness Curriculum on their overall wellbeing.

“Within two years, the Happiness Curriculum has attracted global attention and applause. Delhi model is making India proud again in the education sector,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi.

The report, co-authored by Esther Care and Aynur Gul Sahin from Brookings and Vishal Talreja and Sreehari Ravindranath from Dream A Dream, shows that students are more reflective about small arguments with their peers, and more insightful in understanding home dynamics.

“I have learned to notice my mother’s emotions of happiness, sadness, and anger, and when she looks sad, I have learned to support her, hug her, and be there for her,” said one student during the joint study. Happiness Curriculum was started in July 2018 to create happiness and strengthen the well-being of all students.

A 35 minutes happiness class is conducted up to class 8th. The main aim of the initiative was to improve the social-emotional well being of students at a systemic level.

According to Sisodia, The Aam Aam Party government is also planning to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) study on Social and Emotional Skills 2023.