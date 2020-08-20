STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Happiness classes help students be better at relationships: Study

During the research, the team talked to students and teachers to understand the impact of the Happiness Curriculum on their overall wellbeing.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s Happiness Curriculum is a successful initiative and has shown improvement in relationships both inside and outside the classrooms, according to a report by The Brookings Institute.

The globally renowned institute conducted the study in partnership with ‘Dream A Dream’, to find out the factors which contribute to happiness, as reflected in the curriculum.

During the research, the team talked to students and teachers to understand the impact of the Happiness Curriculum on their overall wellbeing.

“Within two years, the Happiness Curriculum has attracted global attention and applause. Delhi model is making India proud again in the education sector,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi.

The report, co-authored by Esther Care and Aynur Gul Sahin from Brookings and Vishal Talreja and Sreehari Ravindranath from Dream A Dream, shows that students are more reflective about small arguments with their peers, and more insightful in understanding home dynamics.

“I have learned to notice my mother’s emotions of happiness, sadness, and anger, and when she looks sad, I have learned to support her, hug her, and be there for her,” said one student during the joint study. Happiness Curriculum was started in July 2018 to create happiness and strengthen the well-being of all students.

A 35 minutes happiness class is conducted up to class 8th. The main aim of the initiative was to improve the social-emotional well being of students at a systemic level.

According to Sisodia, The Aam Aam Party government is also planning to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) study on Social and Emotional Skills 2023.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Happiness Curriculum Dream A Dream Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp