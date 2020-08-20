Kejriwal government instructs Delhi excise department to issue permits to hotels, restaurants to serve liquor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the DDMA gave its approval for opening of hotels and restaurants in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday instructed its Excise department to issue necessary permits to them to serve liquor.

The hotels and restaurants in the city were closed due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown since March.

In a note to the excise commissioner of the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the department to issue necessary permission to serve liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in hotel rooms.

In his note, the deputy chief minister said 'Bars' will remain closed under the provisions of 'Unlock' guidelines of the Union Home ministry.

"Considering the revenue implications, Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," said the note.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets, a move that is expected to help revive the city's economy which was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and months of lockdown.

The sale of liquor from retail shops in the city was allowed in May.

Several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan and others have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the excise rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms, the note said.