OP Jindal Global University releases report on COVID response plan for educational institutes

Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe released the publication comprising a seven-part document.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The OP Jindal Global University in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities released a report called ‘COVID-19 response tool kit for Indian higher education institutions’. Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe released the publication comprising a seven-part document.

OPJGU founding vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said, “The vision of this report is to provide a national framework and institutional mechanism to effectively respond to the COVID crisis with a view to providing academic continuity keeping in mind the interests of students as paramount.”

“The report has been prepared with the objective of supporting Indian universities and higher education institutions in these difficult times of the global pandemic. This report was conceptualized and created to provide the Indian HEIs with a structured method to approaching the challenges they face during the pandemic,” he added.

Pankaj Mittal of the Association of Indian Universities said: “We are delighted to partner with O.P. Jindal Global University in producing this valuable report. The report written in the format of a tool kit is meant to serve as a step by step guide along with a checklist for reopening of HEIs in online, physical, broadcast or hybrid mode while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, whenever the situation so permits.”

OPJGU registrar Sridhar Dabiru Patnaik said, “The report will be a foundational document for all Indian HEIs as they think about the future of higher education during these challenging times.”

Comments

