Pickle your palate

By Express News Service

Nilon’s new campaign #AchaarWith- Vichaar with content creators and fans aims to bring the pickle back to the table of new age consumers. M&C Saatchi February has worked on this project.

“The humble pickle that our dadis made us love has so much offer in health and taste. Apart tons of flavour, our pickles boost immunity, improves digestion and strengthens gut,” says Rajheev Aggarwal, Director & CEO, Nilon’s.

“We have reached over 27 million people through the campaign, and engaged with over five million people on our social platforms,” says Aggarwal.

“To make the campaign a success, Nilon’s has partnered with some of the biggest content creators of the country from the spheres of lifestyle, health and food,” he adds.

The two-month-long campaign has exciting activities, including Nilon’s Chant for the Longest Achaar that would lead up to a live show on Nilon’s social media pages.

The brand launched a crowd-sourced #AchaarWith- Vichaar Rap Anthem (viewable on YouTube).

“This is India’s first Achaar Rap Anthem. We engaged our audiences through lip sync battles, longest achaar contest and Instagram Live shows,” says Aggarwal.