Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slams Uttar Pradesh government over filing cases

Sanjay Singh claimed that these cases have been filed because he wanted to show the reality to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a “history-sheeter” as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him.

No immediate reaction was available from the state BJP. Cases have been registered against Sanjay Singh in Lakhimpur Khiri, Sant Kabirnagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar and Greater Noida for allegedly promoting enmity among communities and on other similar charges after his remarks over the recent police action and other issues.

Singh claimed that these cases have been filed because he wanted to show the reality to the state government.

“The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has filed nine different police complaints against me because I wanted to show the mirror to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led UP government.

The Yogi government is trying to make me a historysheeter,” he said. Singh said as a Rajya Sabha MP, he will write a letter to the Vice President and chairperson of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and apprise him about all the police complaints against him. 

