SC allowing CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is victory of justice: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari said that the court order affirms people’s faith that no matter how powerful a state is, the truth cannot be concealed.

Published: 20th August 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:54 AM

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   As the Supreme Court allowed a CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the development was a big relief for him and victory of justice in the country. The actor-turned-politician had earlier supported the demand of CBI enquiry in the matter.

The Lok Sabha MP said that the court order affirms people’s faith that no matter how powerful a state is, the truth cannot be concealed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput, to the CBI.

“I can’t state how much relieved I feel now. Thanks to all who raised their voice in this case. The order is a victory of justice in the country,” Tiwari said.

“In this case some families had to face the postmortem of their relations, release intimate photographs and pass through many dilemmas as the state (Maharashtra) tried to hide the truth. The truth will now attain justice in Sushant Singh’s case,” said the former Delhi BJP president. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

