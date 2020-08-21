STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Applications open for KCCI musical

Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of KCCI, says, “The musical will be produced on the winning script.

Published: 21st August 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

KCCI Director Kim Kum-pyoung

KCCI Director Kim Kum-pyoung

By Express News Service

Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, has invited production companies and individuals to come forward to make a musical on the story of Queen Huh from Ayodhya who went to Korea and married a Korean King.

Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of KCCI, says, “The musical will be produced on the winning script. Both online and offline live performances will be held as cultural diplomatic event celebrating the completion of Queen Huh memorial park at Ayodhya.”

According to Korean ancient history book, Samguk Yusa, in AD 48, the Queen of King Suro (Ayuta’s princess), crossed the ocean on a ship at age 16 under the order of the King of Ayuta and married King Suro, who founded Gaya in Korea.

“This Ayuta is considered as Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh. Based on this historical record along with other sources, Queen Huh’s story has been used as a cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries - India and Korea,” added the Director.

The selected entry will receive a maximum of `50 lakh for online and offline live performances. The love story will be available on TV and YouTube channels.

Last date to apply: September 6

Log on to: india. korean-culture.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCCI KCCI musical Korean Cultural Centre India
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp