Applications open for KCCI musical

By Express News Service

Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, has invited production companies and individuals to come forward to make a musical on the story of Queen Huh from Ayodhya who went to Korea and married a Korean King.

Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of KCCI, says, “The musical will be produced on the winning script. Both online and offline live performances will be held as cultural diplomatic event celebrating the completion of Queen Huh memorial park at Ayodhya.”

According to Korean ancient history book, Samguk Yusa, in AD 48, the Queen of King Suro (Ayuta’s princess), crossed the ocean on a ship at age 16 under the order of the King of Ayuta and married King Suro, who founded Gaya in Korea.

“This Ayuta is considered as Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh. Based on this historical record along with other sources, Queen Huh’s story has been used as a cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries - India and Korea,” added the Director.

The selected entry will receive a maximum of `50 lakh for online and offline live performances. The love story will be available on TV and YouTube channels.

Last date to apply: September 6

Log on to: india. korean-culture.org