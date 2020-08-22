STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government issues SoPs for reopening hotels

Regulated temperature, disposable menu, paper napkins, contactless transactions and regular disinfection are part of 31-point SoPs issued.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Regulated temperature and humidity with proper cross ventilation, disposable menu, paper napkins, contactless transactions and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs and elevator buttons are part of the 31-point standard operation procedure (SoP) issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday for reopening of the hotels in the city.

The SoPs also emphasised minimal physical contacts between the staff and guests. The order comprising SoPs signed by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev said that all DMs and deputy commissioners of police (DCsP), would ensure strict implementation of the guidelines and take actions in case of violations. Dev is also the chairman of DDMA.

Though the authority has allowed functioning of the restaurant in the hotels and kitchens with adequate social distancing measures and compulsory wearing of masks, it has asked the management to encourage room dining and takeaways. “For air-conditioning/ ventilation, the guidelines of central public work department (CPWD) shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all AC devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the rage of 40-70%, intake of fresh year should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate,” said the order. Gaming arcade and children’s play area however will remain closed.

The bars and gyms are still closed in the national capital. However, hotels, restaurants and clubs can serve liquor at the table in restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms. “Seating arrangement in the restaurant also to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged,” said the  Guidelines for the restaurants. On Friday, the authority also issued SoPs for weekly markets which have also been allowed for a week on trial basis. As per the rules, only two persons— vendor and helper— would be allowed at a stall. The markets will be allowed to function from 4PM to 10 PM.

SoPs for weekly markets: Only 2 at a stall allowed
The DDMA has also issued SoPs for weekly markets which have been allowed for a week on trial basis. As per the guidelines, only two persons—one vendor and one helper—would be allowed at a stall. The
markets will be allowed to function for six hours from 4PM to 10 PM.

