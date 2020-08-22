STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Livelihoods affected: Gym owners protest near Delhi L-G office to reopen fitness centres

A senior police officer said around 12 people were detained but added they would be released soon.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Gym, health, fitness

A worker wearing PPE suit sanitizes gym equipments in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police Saturday detained nearly a dozen gym owners protesting near the Lt Governor's office for permission to reopen the fitness centres in the city.

"We want to request the Lt Governor to reopen gyms because it affects livelihood of over one lakh people employed in this medium-scale industry in Delhi. But police detained us and took us to Civil Lines police station," said Chirag Sethi, the vice president of Delhi Gym Association, which comprises 4,000 small and medium entrepreneurs.

A senior police officer said around 12 people were detained but added they would be released soon.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a COVID-19 review meeting earlier this week approved reopening of hotels and weekly markets but did not allow gyms to restart.

A memorandum prepared by the association for Lt Governor Anil Baijal stated that gyms were being "neglected" by the government.

"There are approximately 5,500 gyms in Delhi employing around 1 lakh persons whose livelihood is compromised. Fitness trainers, executives, cleaners, helpers, equipment vendors and housekeeping staff are affected," it said.

The association said that gyms in neighbouring states were allowed to reopen and no spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded, and expressed willingness to "adamantly" follow the government guidelines and preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Gyms in Delhi were shut since the imposition of lockdown in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Baijal Coronavirus COVID-19 delhi lockdown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp