Shaheen Bagh ‘faux pas’ upsets BJP brass

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of the faux pas by its local unit on Shaheen Bagh. About 50 residents of Shaheen Bagh, the centre of the protests against the new citizenship law, were inducted in the party in the presence of Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and national vice-president Shyam Jaju on Sunday.

These inductees, mostly from the minority community, were projected as anti-CAA protesters by some leaders. However, the attempt didn’t go down well with the majority of the party functionaries. Senior party leaders in the national capital, aware of the development, said that the top national leaders had conveyed their displeasure over the ‘political blunder’ committed by the state leadership.

“The central leaders are upset for obvious reasons. They spoke with senior functionaries in Delhi over the phone to discuss the issue, which has caused embarrassment to the party. The joining of Shaheen Bagh residents was uncalled for and badly timed. The senior leaders termed it as a political blunder,” said a Delhi BJP leader. According to sources, two top functionaries of the state unit were summoned to the party headquarters following the ‘gaffe’. However, party leaders refused to confirm or comment on the matter. Gupta also didn’t respond to the calls.

Another BJP leader, who has held significant positions in the Delhi unit, said the Shaheen Bagh connection had taken the matter to a different level because of party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections. “There are no elections or major political event. The joining planned at this time was pointless. It unnecessarily gave ammo to the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said. AAP has used the induction of ‘anti-CAA protesters’ to accuse BJP of staging the entire protest.

The anti-CAA protests had taken the centre stage in the final phase of the electioneering for the assembly elections in February. The BJP had altered its campaign by weaving a poll strategy around ‘nationalism’ and ‘Hindutva’ with Shaheen Bagh being projected as a hub of ‘anti-nationals’. However, it managed to win just eight seats.