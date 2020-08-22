STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shaheen Bagh ‘faux pas’ upsets BJP brass

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of the faux pas by its local unit on Shaheen Bagh.

Published: 22nd August 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shaheen Bagh protest area has been cleared by Delhi Police amid lockdown over Coronavirus.

Shaheen Bagh protest area has been cleared by Delhi Police amid lockdown over Coronavirus. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of the faux pas by its local unit on Shaheen Bagh. About 50 residents of Shaheen Bagh, the centre of the protests against the new citizenship law, were inducted in the party in the presence of Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and national vice-president Shyam Jaju on Sunday.

These inductees, mostly from the minority community, were projected as anti-CAA protesters by some leaders. However, the attempt didn’t go down well with the majority of the party functionaries. Senior party leaders in the national capital, aware of the development, said that the top national leaders had conveyed their displeasure over the ‘political blunder’ committed by the state leadership.   

“The central leaders are upset for obvious reasons. They spoke with senior functionaries in Delhi over the phone to discuss the issue, which has caused embarrassment to the party. The joining of Shaheen Bagh residents was uncalled for and badly timed. The senior leaders termed it as a political blunder,” said a Delhi BJP leader. According to sources, two top functionaries of the state unit were summoned to the party headquarters following the ‘gaffe’. However, party leaders refused to confirm or comment on the matter. Gupta also didn’t respond to the calls. 

Another BJP leader, who has held significant positions in the Delhi unit, said the Shaheen Bagh connection had taken the matter to a different level because of party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections.  “There are no elections or major political event. The joining planned at this time was pointless. It unnecessarily gave ammo to the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said. AAP has used the induction of ‘anti-CAA protesters’ to accuse BJP of staging the entire protest.

The anti-CAA protests had taken the centre stage in the final phase of the electioneering for the assembly elections in February. The BJP had altered its campaign by weaving a poll strategy around ‘nationalism’ and ‘Hindutva’ with Shaheen Bagh being projected as a hub of ‘anti-nationals’. However, it managed to win just eight seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaheen bagh BJP
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp