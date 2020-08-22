STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students show support for Hany Babu on Facebook

About 250 students have written to Babu on August 16 including many former students.

Published: 22nd August 2020

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Several students from Delhi University have written to jailed professor Hany Babu wishing him on his 54th birthday and expressing their solidarity. The professor was arrested in July by the NIA in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon Case. 

About 250 students have written to Babu on August 16 including many former students. They have created a Facebook Page called ‘Students in Solidarity with Professor Hany Babu’ where students posted their message for Babu. 

“To sir with love, I have read your works and stories as a student learning to understand the political perspective in India and the world. The truth is your works inspired me a lot. Not just me, it has inspired many youths across the country to make a voice for the voiceless.

No doubt the arrest of academicians and activists like you is a sign that the fascist regime can take them down to the ashes,” wrote Nijad Oliyath, a DU student. Nothing is permanent, even the lies, he added.
“I wish (for) you to be released with respect. Happy birthday, sir,” wrote Neha. Katyayini Singh of the 2013-15 batch said, “A very birthday to you sir. I wish this year brings with it sunnier days, brighter smiles and freedom from dark clouds that surround you right now.” 

