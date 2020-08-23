STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to launch campaign for registration of construction workers

The Delhi government over the last two months has registered 70,000 construction workers but as per estimates, there are more than 5 lakh daily wagers in the capital.

Published: 23rd August 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai

AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch a 15-day ‘Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan’ from Monday.

Camps will be set up across all assembly constituencies to help construction workers get registered for a welfare fund.

Online registrations will be held for workers who approach these camps and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have been given the responsibility to find eligible candidates.

The Delhi government over the last two months has registered 70,000 construction workers but as per estimates, there are more than 5 lakh daily wagers in the capital.

“In a bid to expand registration procedure of construction workers the government from August 24 to September 11 will hold a mega campaign - ‘Niraman Mazdoor Registration Abhiyan’ for the registration of construction labourers.

"During the campaign, registration process will take place from Monday to Friday,” said the state Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

Till now, the process of registration of workers involved the construction labourers filling the registration forms from local cyber cafes and then visiting the Delhi government offices for verification.

Every assembly constituency will have one camp for the registration of construction labourers. These camps will be set up at schools.

“This step by the government is welcomed but there is still a huge challenge of manpower crunch with the labour department and the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

"It remains to be seen how much of this can actually be implemented,” said Sunil Aledia, executive director of Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), an NGO which has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court over the registration of construction workers by the Delhi government.

HC directive to seek lawyers’ help

The Delhi High Court had recently directed the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, which comes under the state labour department, to take help from 100 Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) lawyers to help them out just with the verification procedure of the applications
already submitted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government construction workers Minister Gopal Rai
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp