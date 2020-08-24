STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal government mulls online ‘Delhi Bazaar’ for city traders

According to the CM, the idea would be similar to the recently launched ‘Rozgaar Bazar’ — an online job portal, to help residents of Delhi connect with prospective employers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In some good news for traders of the national capital, very soon the Delhi government might launch an online portal for wholesale markets — ‘Delhi Bazaar’ to help facilitate them in promoting their goods.

During a ‘Digital Samvad’ held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday with business owners, the idea of an online market exclusively catering to Delhi traders was discussed.

According to the CM, the idea would be similar to the recently launched ‘Rozgaar Bazar’ — an online job portal, to help residents of Delhi connect with prospective employers.

“I got this suggestion from someone a few days ago, that why not bring together all our traders, shopkeepers, factory owners to an online portal. This will open up a huge market for them to promote their products.

Even internationally they can gain a lot of exposure,” said Kejriwal. The government’s plan is to connect traders and manufacturers with potential customers. This will prove to be beneficial for them as the pandemic has dealt a huge blow to businesses across across the national capital.

Traders from different fields shared their problems with Kejriwal during the digital meeting where Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah and Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry — a traders union, were also present.

Assuring all the traders and entepenures that the state government will try its best to figure out solutions to their problems, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that his administration has taken many steps in the past to make life easier for the residents of the national capital.

“In the coming days, there are going to be major announcements in the industry sector. When the AAP government was formed five years back, traders were facing many issues. We sat down with together and resolved them. We took several steps that even traders could not believe were possible” added Kejriwal.

CM pushes for reopening of Metro services in city

Kejriwal on Sunday also said that the Centre should allow for re-opening of the Delhi metro service as closure of the transport service is causing a lot of problems to people.

“We have requested the Centre to re-open the Delhi metro on many occasions hopefully they (Centre) will respond. It should be done on a trial basis at first and then move ahead. As the coronavirus situation is better in Delhi now, I hope they will take a decision soon” said Kejriwal while taking part in the ‘Digital Samvad’.

