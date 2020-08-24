STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 crisis: Delhi High Court extends all interim orders till October 31

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection.

Published: 24th August 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, also extended the relief in cases related to those who were enlarged on interim bail or parole and may carry the COVID-19 infection.

If those whose interim bail is ending are required to surrender to the already congested and over-crowded jails, which may not be in a position to strictly maintain physical distancing amongst inmates, it may pose the risk of unchecked spread of the virus, the court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, considered the inherent vulnerability of the jails owing to serious space constraints, to effectively control, check and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It directed that the interim bail or parole granted to undertrials or convicts by the high court or trial courts, either before or after March 16, are being extended till October 31 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during the period.

On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts, in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Thereafter, the relief was extended from time to time.

Presently, the hearings in the high court and district courts are being done through video conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp