Delhi Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to take over as party's national president

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress, after an “emergency” meeting, demanded Rahul Gandhi’s ascension as the party’s national president without further delay.

The meeting, presided by Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, passed a resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as the party’s national president, a statement said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, different voices emerged within the party, with a section comprising MPs and former ministers demanding a collective leadership, while another group sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) resolution noted that some senior leaders going public with their opinion regarding a change in leadership has given “ammunition” to opponents to mount an attack on the party.