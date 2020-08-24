STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to hire new agencies for mental health units in childcare centres

The Women and Child Development department issued a notice last week inviting ''Expression of Interest'' from interested agencies to set up such centres.

Mental health

The mental health units will be set up at different institutional complexes in Delhi and categorised into three clusters. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will be hiring agencies to run its mental health units at its childcare institutions aimed at providing mental health services for children, a government official said on Monday.

The Women and Child Development department issued a notice last week inviting ''Expression of Interest'' from interested agencies to set up such centres.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest offer is September 10 while a pre-bid meeting will be held on August 28.

The mental health units will be set up at different institutional complexes in Delhi and categorised into three clusters, the notice added.

According to the government official, the mental health units were there earlier as well but their functioning will be well-defined now.

The department is hiring fresh agencies and the existing ones that were doing well will be allowed to continue their services, he added.

There are 23 childcare institutions that have been divided area-wise into three clusters.

The children staying in these centres come from different social backgrounds and get counselling and psychological help.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp