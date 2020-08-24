STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi witnesses overcast condition; moderate to heavy rains likely from Wednesday

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled around 32.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Humayun Tomb during monsoon season in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Humayun Tomb during monsoon season in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Overcast conditions on Monday kept the mercury in check in the national capital which is likely to witness a spell of heavy rains between Wednesday and Friday, the meteorological department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards and will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

Under its influence, a convergence of lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India, he said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are predicted over northwest India during the period.

"One or two spells of moderate rain, thundershowers with isolated heavy rain may occur between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon," he said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled around 32.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 89 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 213 mm rainfall against the normal of 207 mm in August so far.

Overall, it has gauged 531 mm precipitation against the normal of 482 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi rains Delhi weather
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp