Delhi riots: High Court seeks police response on leaking information to media

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked media platforms to respond to the plea which also sought direction to take down the sensitive/confidential information leaked to them by the police officials.

Delhi Police’s handling of the cases has been questioned by many, who have accused the police of acting in a partisan manner in the case. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday asked police to submit its response on a plea by a Jamia Millia Islamia student, arrested in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February, seeking inquiry against officials for leaking information to the media.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked two media houses and two social media platforms to respond to the plea which also sought direction to take down the sensitive/confidential information leaked to them by the police officials. The high court, which listed the matter for further hearing on September 11, however, refused to pass an ex-parte order directing the media houses, Zee News and OpIndia and social networking platforms Facebook and YouTube to remove the content.

The high court said it will pass necessary orders after hearing all the parties. The high court was hearing the plea by Asif Iqbal Tanha alleging misconduct by police officials in leaking his disclosure statement, recorded by the probe agency during the investigation, to the media.

The petition said Tanha was aggrieved by various publications reporting that he has confessed to orchestrating the Delhi riots and alleged that he was coerced to sign certain papers in the effective custody of police. It alleged that the Delhi Police officials, with malafide intention, leaked the statements to the media to prejudice his case.

Tanha, who was arrested in May, is currently lodged in judicial custody. Tanha was earlier arrested in connection with the violence in the Jamia area during an anti-CAA protest in December last year. The police had said that Tanha, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh, was a member of the Students Islamic Organization and was part of the Jamia Coordination Committee which spearheaded protests against the new citizenship law. 

