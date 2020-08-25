EDMC makes more changes to tender rules for Ghazipur abattoir

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To facilitate ‘wider’ participation in tendering process for the city’s only slaughterhouse at Ghazipur, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has made two more changes in experience criterion in Request for Proposal (RFP) after the prospective bidders asked for the same.

In a pre-bid meeting held earlier this month to search for ‘suitable’ lessee for operation and maintenance of the abattoir, it was decided to reduce the ‘capacity’ –under eligibility experience--of running a facility having slaughtering efficiency from 4,500 sheep/goat to just 750 per day.

However, the eligibility criterion of buffalo slaughtering—500 per day—remains unchanged.

The corporation has also removed a clause, which makes ‘experience of running a carcass utilisation and rendering plant’ mandatory for participation in the bid.

“The point raised by the prospective bidders has merit. It is observed that the capacity of firms with high sheep/goat slaughtering experience across the nation are very less, as such the condition may be restrictive and excludes firms from bidding.

As such to ensure wider participation and obtain more competitive rates, the condition may be relaxed to 500 buffaloes and 750 sheep/goat capacity in a day,” said the minutes of the said meeting.

According to the EDMC officials, at least eight companies willing to lease the facility attended the meeting.

Several others including Frigorifico Allana Pvt Ltd, which had been running the abattoir since its opening, sent their queries through emails and letters.

The terms were also eased last month after East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had intervened following complaints that certain clauses favoured some big ‘players’ and limited the scope for others to come forward.

The plant was leased to Frigorifico Allana for 10 years till August 2019. After the expiry of the lease, EDMC invited tender twice but no company had offered to operate the plant except Frigorifico Allana. As a result, the lease was extended both times.

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain said that fixing terms and conditions for the tender was prerogative of the executive wing and political wing doesn’t interfere.

“The decision to amend conditions was taken after pre-bid meetings. The aim is to get maximum revenue by allowing wider participation,” said Jain. East Delhi commissioner Dilraj Kaur couldn’t be reached for the comment despite attempts.

The Ghazipur abattoir, spread over 25 acres along the National Highway 24, has a capacity of slaughtering 4,500 sheep or goat and 500 buffalo in one shift of eight hours.

It is equipped to dispose of 200 carcasses every day. The slaughterhouse has been shut for four months since the Covid-19 induced lockdown was clamped in the national capital.