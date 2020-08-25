STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC drive to limit spread of vector-borne diseases will begin today

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash and national vice president of the BJP, Mr Shyam Jaju, will start the 'Mahabhiyan' to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya from Flag Staff road.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:12 AM

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is all set to start its mega campaign to limit vector-borne diseases from Tuesday. The campaign will take off from 12 different parts of the city under the North civic body’s jurisdiction. 

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash and national vice president of the BJP, Mr Shyam Jaju, will start the “Mahabhiyan’’ to prevent dengue, malaria and chikungunya from Flag Staff road, near the Delhi CM’s residence. 

BJP MPs too are  set to  participate in the campaign, including North East MP Manoj Tiwari, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, North West MP Hans Raj Hans, former minister Vijay Goel, state BJP president Adesh Gupta among others. 

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash has also written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to participate in the campaign. Meanwhile, the Delhi government too is looking to restart its programme “10hafte10minute10din” from September to combat the menace of vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

