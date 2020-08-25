Social worker, ex-councillor Zakir Khan named Delhi Minorities Commission chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Zakir Khan, social worker and former councillor, has been nominated as the chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC). Kawaljit Singh and Nancy Barlow have been appointed as new permanent members.

A notification in this regard was issued by principal secretary (revenue) cum divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday.

Khan had won from Badarpur municipal ward on Congress ticket in 2012 but joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) around 2017 municipal elections. The chairman and two members of the Commission have a three year term as per the Delhi Minorities Commission Rules 2000. The notification said that the nominations of the new chairman and members of DMC were made by the Lt Governor.

Khan will replace Zafarul Islam Khan who raked up a controversy with his Facebook post about the ‘hate campaigns and lynchings and riots in India’ in April.