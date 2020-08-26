DCW rescues woman ‘chained, tortured’ by husband

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday rescued a 32-year-old woman from east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, was held captive and tied with an iron chain in the house, allegedly by her husband.

The rescue operation was conducted following a tip off from a ‘ground volunteer’ of the commission who had passed on the information about the woman living in a miserable condition. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal led the operation where she along with members of the panel — Firdaus Khan and Kiran Negi — reached the house on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival they found her foot to be chained. “We got this complaint from the Commission’s ground teams — Mahila Panchayats operating in several parts of the capital. As soon as we received the complaint, I along with members visited the given address,” she said. Following the interaction, it was learnt that she had been married for 11 years and had three children from her marriage.

“She informed Maliwal that her husband used to beat her brutally and she was locked in chains for the last six months. The room in which she was kept had no fans and had a terrible smell. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that her mental health had taken a toll,” said a statement issued by the DCW. Jasmeet Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of east district said that an FIR had been registered against the victim’s husband.

“The husband’s version is that the women are not mentally sound. He has been arrested and matter is being investigated further,” he said. According to the statement of the DWC, the victim’s husband owns a flour mill and the woman was perfectly fine earlier. “The woman has three children from her marriage and they also confirmed that the father beat them and their mother often,” it said.

“She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued her and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will try to provide her with the best possible treatment and at the same time also ensure stronger action against the perpetrators of the crime. Inhuman incidents like these break my heart and must be stopped under all circumstances,” she said.